Federation Teams Up With Bonne Pioche

Federation Entertainment secured a 51 percent stake in production company Bonne Pioche.

Led by Yves Darondeau and Emmanuel Priou, Bonne Pioche is an active player in the production of dramas and documentaries for film and television, live show recordings, music supervision and publishing, and international distribution of documentaries. Based in Paris, the company will retain full editorial freedom, with its current team remaining unchanged.

The partnership will allow each company to share their expertise in production and distribution. The agreement encompasses all production activities, and back office and international sales.

Yves Darondeau and Emmanuel Priou stated, “We are very happy and proud to be associated with Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, whom we have known for a long time. We look forward to bringing together the best creators to nourish our original and diversified editorial content.”

Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan commented, “Emmauel and Yves are true craftsmen. They and their teams are capable of developing the riskiest projects and turning them into success stories like their Oscar for March of the Penguins. This ‘artisan adventurer’ approach is essential for us and responds to the current desire of networks and platforms to share great documentaries, series and cinema films that are increasingly original and ambitious. This is why we are so happy that the entire Bonne Pioche team is joining the Federation galaxy to support the greatest talents in their future projects in France and abroad.”