Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia announced three senior content appointments to its teams in Asia.

The Singapore team sees two new hires. Mark Francis has been named group lead of Production & Development for Scripted and Unscripted. Wee Shi Ming has been brought on as lead of Entertainment Content Acquisition for North Asia.

Based in Mumbai, Saugata Mukherjee has been appointed to serve in the newly created role of head of Content – Entertainment, India.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of India, Southeast Asia & Korea, commented, “These are vital roles as we look to ramp up our original content and programming ambitions in this region. Saugata, Mark and Shi Ming have a great eye for a winning project and have enviable connections within the industry. With them all now in place over the past few months, we’re looking in great shape to entertain local audiences with a well-rounded and premium slate.”

Pictured: Mark Francis (left), Saugata Mukherjee (right)