Sport1 Extends Deal With DAZN

Sport1 signed for a long-term contract extension with DAZN that will continue until 2026.

As part of the extension, Sport1 will continue to showcase the World Darts Championship. The deal also includes the co-exclusive broadcast rights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for several tournaments of the Professional Darts Corporation.

The package includes the UK Open, the World Grand Prix, the European Championship, the World Series of Darts Finals, and the Grand Slam of Darts. In addition, the agreement covers four top-class PDC Europe events per year in Germany and nearby countries. In Germany, the World Darts Championship at London will continue to broadcast on free TV.

Olaf Schroeder, CEO of Sport1 Medien and chairman of the Management Board of Sport1, commented, “The continuation of our extensive darts cooperation with DAZN is another big and important step into a successful future for SPORT1 after the acquisition of the Bundesliga rights – and great news for all fans. Together, we will continue to write the unique success story of darts in Germany: This fascinating sport has an extraordinarily positive image, the international stars are also celebrated as idols here, and the events are celebrated with enthusiasm.”

Schroeder continued, “The potential in the German-speaking region is huge and the German players are also on a very good path. With our extensive coverage on free-TV and on our digital platforms, we will continue to push this positive development over the next five years.”