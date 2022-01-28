FilmBox Arthouse Launches On Amazon Prime Video Channel In Netherlands

SPI/FilmBox announced that FilmBox Arthouse rolled out on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.

Available as an add-on monthly subscription package, FilmBox Arthouse features films from legendary auteurs such as Federico Fellini and Alfred Hitchcock, among others. The channel showcases titles like Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Nostalghia, and Juzo Itami’s Tampopo, among many others.

Currently, the add-on subscription package includes a SVoD proposition, with a linear channel launch later in the year.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “The FilmBox Arthouse offer now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands will delight true movie buffs and those who appreciate the art of cinema with its specially-curated selection of arthouse movies and classics, perfect for a cozy night-in.”