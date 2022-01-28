Apple TV+ To Debut ‘Pachinko’ In March 2022

Apple TV+ will premiere Pachinko on March 25, 2022.

Based on the novel of the same name, the international drama series begins with a story about forbidden loves and develops into a sweeping saga across Korea, Japan, and the U.S. Told in three languages, the series portrays an epic story of war and peace, love and loss, and much more.

Series creator and showrunner Soo Hugh wrote and executive produced Pachinko. Alongside Hugh, executive producers include Kogonada and Justin Chon, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res, and Theresa Kang-Lowe for Blue Marble Pictures.

Soo Hugh commented, “They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me. Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”