WildEarth Brings Live Safari Streaming To Sling TV

WildEarth TV launched on Sling TV in the U.S.

The live and interactive TV channel presents a 24/7 mix of content, including eight hours of live programming a day and twice daily live safari broadcasts direct from different locations. The channel also offers live broadcasts from the African Penguin colonies on the Cape Coast and the wildebeest migrations in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. In addition to these live broadcasts, the programming includes relaxing nature videos.

Graham Wallington, CEO and co-founder of WildEarth, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Sling TV, bringing incredible live wildlife experiences to viewers wherever they are, enabling them to experience live and interact in real time with our experienced team of naturalists, providing unique, immersive journeys in some of the world’s best safari locations.”