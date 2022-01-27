Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios made new appointments bolstering its digital news team in the U.S.

Jennie Baird has been brought on for the newly created position of EVP and MD of Digital News and Strategy. She will lead development to drive growth and audiences for the BBC’s digital news products. She will also be responsible for the BBC’s documentary and podcast services, BBC Select and BBC Podcasts.

Baird formerly served as SVP and global head of Product at News Corp. During her tenure, she oversaw the development of digital solutions for the company’s range of media companies.

Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas, commented, “Jennie is a digital heavyweight in the constantly evolving news media landscape. As record audiences turn to the BBC for news they can trust, the creation of this role and her appointment reflect our ambitions to further reinforce our global news team and double down on our commitment to providing a world-leading digital offering.”