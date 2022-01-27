Incendo Enters Distribution Partnership With Rainmaker Content

Incendo and Rainmaker Content struck a distribution partnership.

As part of this collaboration, Incendo will oversee sales and distribution of Rainmaker’s vast catalogue of programming in Canada. Several series and film titles will be available for license, including horror genre films Hallows Eve and The Haunting of Ellie Rose, Canadian series The Border, and the live event program The 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

In addition, the first deal out of the partnership sees the linear sale of new series Professionals to CHCH TV.

Brook Peters, senior vice-president and managing director at Incendo, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Rainmaker Content as a partner to Incendo. Their catalogue of series and films comes at a quality level that complements our growing roster of content that will strategically benefit Canadian broadcasters, buyers, and audiences across the country.”

Karen Wise, head of Sales for Rainmaker Content, said, “Incendo is a natural fit to represent our content in Canada. Their reputation as a trusted distributor is only exceeded by their professionalism, understanding, and dedication to the business of filmed entertainment.”