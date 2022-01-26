‘Manifest West’ To Close Mammoth Film Fest

Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson’s feature film Manifest West will have its world premiere on February 6, 2022, as part of the annual Mammoth Film Festival.

The coming-of-age film is told through the eyes of Riley Hayes, a 10-year-old girl whose family moves to the untamed North American wilderness. In their attempt for normalcy and an escape from the pressures of modern society, the family will have its own internal pressures building.

The red-carpet premiere will feature filmmakers Dietsch and Gibson as well as cast members Michael Cudlitz, Milo Gibson, Tim Heidecker, Ava Kolker, Lexy Kolker, Annet Mahendru, and child actor Madison Friedman. Also in attendance will be executive producers Michael Tipps, Homan Taghdiri, and Joe Toronto, and producer Bryson Pintard.