HBO Asia’s ‘Twisted Strings’ Premieres In March

HBO Asia original series Twisted Strings will premiere with two episodes on March 27, 2022, on HBO and HBO GO across Southeast Asia.

Produced by Catchplay’s production arm Screenworks Asia, in partnership with Bossdom and Mediacorp, the Taiwan thriller-comedy revolves around the character Wu Yuenu as she witnesses a series of bizarre deaths in Taiping City. Written and directed by Huang Xi, the anthology series features an ensemble case that includes Sylvia Chang, Lee Kang-sheng, Nikki Hsieh, Yo Yang, and Yao Yi-Ti, among others.

Twisted Strings will also simulcast on the Catchplay+ streaming service in Taiwan and Indonesia.