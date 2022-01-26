Channel 4 Picks Up ‘A Royal Guide To’ From Woodcut Media

Channel 4 secured Woodcut Media’s A Royal Guide To for broadcast later this year.

Currently in production, the six-part factual entertainment series looks at numerous and some little-known protocols, etiquette, and customs of the British Royal Family. The series features archival footage from Getty’s extensive royal archive and insider interviews.

Woodcut International handles worldwide distribution.

Polly Scates, acquisitions manager at Channel 4, remarked “It’s great to be partnering with Woodcut again on this entertaining take on a royal series. We’re excited for our audience to journey through this stunning archive as we explore the lesser-known traditions of the British Royal Family.”

Kate Beal, CEO of Woodcut Media, added, “It’s fair to say that when it comes to global interest in royal families, the British Royals by far take the most hits on google and the likes. Yet behind the scenes there are some rather quirky and somewhat little-known facts that viewers are no doubt going to find really interesting and entertaining.”