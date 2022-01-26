Blink Films And Drive Partner On ‘Cracking the Code’

Blink Films will produce the original series Cracking the Code for Curiosity.

The series shares high stakes stories about a wide range of secret codes, highlighting stories such as the cipher-breaking heroine who took on the mob and changed the course of World War II, and many other stories of code-breaking brilliance. The series also features 3D graphics, archival material, and interviews with key players and cryptography experts.

Executive producers include Noah Morowitz for Curiosity Studios, Andra Heritage and Dan Chambers for Blink, and Ben Barrett for Drive.

Drive will provide additional financing and distribute the series in select markets. The production-funding and distribution agency secured pre-sales to Sky History in the U.K. and WELT in Germany.

Dan Chambers, co-founder and creative director of Blink Films, said, “It’s always a delight to discover a new, rich seam of stories. Following the most gripping code breaking stories takes us into ancient history, science, crime and military conflict, and all with seriously high stakes. We are very grateful to Drive and Curiosity for making this series happen.”

Ben Barrett, joint managing director of Drive, commented, “‘Cracking the Code’ will deliver a really strong and diverse mix of incredible code breaking stories which by their very nature are packed with excitement and jeopardy. We’re really excited to be partnering on this series that gives a fresh approach to some great historical stories, and we look forward to taking the series out to international buyers in due course”.