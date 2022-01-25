Up The Ladder: Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, announced two new appointments.

Sarah McKelvey has been appointed as head of Agency Sales, U.K., and Emma Gronow has been named head of Agency Sales, ANZ. They will be responsible for growing Little Dot Studios’ media agency footprint and driving the direct digital advertising sales business across its broad network of premium broadcast, kids, talent-led and sport social channels, as well as its owned and operated connected TV services.

McKelvey joined the company in the U.K. in 2020. She previously served at Beano Studios, Primesight, and ITV. Based in Australia, Gronow joined in mid-2021, after a decade working in both the agency and publishing side in multiple territories.

Wayne Davison, chief sales officer and MD, International, said, “It’s an absolute joy to be able to promote such talented people into these roles. Little Dot Studios’s ad sales teams are a partner to nearly 50 advertising clients and multiple agency groups and independents across the globe and I have absolute confidence that both Sarah and Emma will continue to deliver amazing additional revenues for our content partners as they take our UK & Europe and ANZ ad sales into this next chapter.”