iQIYI And WildBrain Team Up On ‘Jonny Jetboy’

iQIYI and WildBrain entered a partnership to create the new series Jonny Jetboy from Keith Chapman, creator of PAW Patrol and Bob the Builder.

Produced by iQiyi in collaboration with WildBrain, the original animation series follows the adventures of Jonny, the youngest member of a hero family who are secretly known as JetForce. The animation production will be done by WingSing Animation Studio. The creative forces behind the show are executive producers Chapman and Michael Vogel, and Jinming Lu from WingSing.

Xiaoxuan Yang, vice president at iQIYI, stated, “Previously, iQIYI and WildBrain mainly collaborated over content acquisition. As for Jonny Jetboy, it marks collaboration from creative stage for both parties. Together with first-class teams from both international and domestic, as well as WildBrain’s strength in international distribution and licensing in global market, this is a key step for iQIYI in building an internationally recognized IP.”

Keith Chapman (pictured) added, “I’m thrilled to be working with Mike and Jinming and the talented teams at iQIYI and WildBrain to build Jonny Jetboy into a global super-brand. It’s going to be an awesome ride!”