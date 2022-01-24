To Zip Through Airport Security, Make a Reservation

These days, airlines are rarely overbooked. The Omicron variant of COVID has seen to that. Nonetheless, air travel is slowly improving, so would-be attendees of the spring film-TV markets will hopefully soon be able to “enjoy” overcrowded airports, delays at security checkpoints, and long immigration lines once more. “We feel like the worst is behind us, hopefully,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week.

To get slowly reacquainted with overcrowding, passengers at some U.S. airports now have the option of making reservations for their security screenings. This alternative is already in place at airports in Seattle (where the program is called SEA Spot Saver), Los Angeles, Dallas Fort Worth, and Newark.

This new offering gives passengers another way to expedite their security checkpoint process, in addition to the Clear program and PreCheck (which charges a membership fee).

The 15-minute security appointment is free and can be made 72 hours before a flight, but is not available to passengers with Clear and PreCheck privileges, who already have their own dedicated lines.

So far, results have been spotty. Reports indicate that passengers who arrive at the airport early tend to go through security using general lines, and those who arrive late miss their appointments and are sent to the general lines.