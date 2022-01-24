Up The Ladder: 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group brought on Katrina Hitz-Tough for the newly created role of SVP, Franchise Strategy & Marketing.

With more than 25 years of experience across industries, Hitz-Tough will lead the company’s Franchise Management division to drive growth for select IP in the expanding portfolio of kids’ properties, including Karma’s World, Ladybird Lu, and Colorforms.

Hitz-Tough joins the Franchise team that includes Candice Chambers, who was recently promoted to VP of Franchise Management, and Ngyia Hearn, who was brought on as director of Franchise Management in 2021.

Prior to joining 9 Story, Hitz-Tough served three years at Sony Pictures Entertainment. She also previously spent nine years at The Walt Disney Company.