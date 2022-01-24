UMI And Ananey Studios Collaborate On ‘Pisces Lane’

Universal Music Israel, a division of Universal Music Group, and Ananey Studios, a ViacomCBS company, will partner on Pisces Lane, a series created by Michal Cooper Keren and Lior Yaron.

Produced by Ananey Studios in collaboration with The Co-Production Company, Pisces Lane follows sixteen-year-old best friends Dalina, Ella and Yasmin, who grew up together in a mixed neighborhood in Jaffa. They start a multi-lingual band called Talatha, whose original music will be included in the show. UMG Israel will produce and release all music.

The new live-action teen series will air on Nickelodeon Israel for Hot Cable Network. The Co-Production Company will secure financing and global distribution for territories outside Israel.

Yoram Mokady, managing director of Universal Music Israel, said: “Given that this collaboration among these leading international leaders occurs in this exciting teen tv series means that it will significantly enhance the discovery, nurturing and exposure of Israeli talent’s next wave. This partnership with Ananey Studios is one of several major projects that UMG Israel will launch in the coming months as we look to expand the profile of Israeli music around the world”.

Orly Atlas-Katz, CEO of Ananey and EVP of ViacomCBS Israel, said, “Pisces Lane is a truly unique teen series in so many ways, and the music in it is no different. We are excited to be collaborating with UMG Israel and to bring to viewers everywhere not only a riveting story and characters but also up and coming music talents”.