Propagate Launches Spanish-Language Content Division

Propagate Content introduced its new Spanish-language content division, Propagate Fuego.

Led by Propagate chairman and CEO Ben Silverman and Isabel San Vargas, president of Global Productions, who was also recently upped to equity partner, the new label will produce and develop original scripted and unscripted content and formats. The new venture will have a specific focus on the Americas. The team also includes Catalina Ramirez, vice president of Propagate International; Rodney Ferrell, executive vice president of Scripted Content; and Cyrus Farrokh, president of Propagate International.

Propagate boasts several original Spanish-language series, such as Rebelde, La Firma, and Pinches Momias. Unscripted series also include Haunted Latin America and Oye Mi Canto.

San Vargas commented, “As a Mexican-American partner in Propagate, I’m so pleased we are creating a division dedicated to Spanish-language content. The Spanish-language market is vibrant and diverse and appeals to global audiences. We are so excited to launch Propagate Fuego to bring more A+ original content to audiences around the world.”