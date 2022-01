Movistar+ To Premiere ‘Vivir valELA pena’

Movistar+ will premiere Vivir valELA pena, the latest report from Informe+, on January 27, 2022.

Informe+: Vivir valELA pena profiles Juan Carlos Unzué, the former goalkeeper and former soccer coach, who was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2019. In June 2020, he announced that he was joining #TeamELA. In addition to following the development of #TeamELA, the show follows Unzué as he raises awareness around the disease and raises funds for research.