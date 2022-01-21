Insight TV Rolls Out In Poland

Insight TV launched its millennial-focused UHD channel on Polsat Box and Netia in Poland.

With these latest launches and the distribution of its Polish-language UHD HDR channel, Insight TV will be available to the majority of 4K subscribers in the country.

In Poland, Insight TV has worked with the IT/telco solution provider 2Ends Telecom to bring its programming to viewers. Its portfolio includes millennial and youth focused lifestyle, entertainment, and adventure programming such as Epic Exploring, Ultimate Goal, and I Am Invincible.

Adina Gorita, head of Distribution at Insight TV, commented, “We are overwhelmed by the positive response to our UHD channel in the Polish market and with the local knowledge of 2Ends Telecom, we have been able to consistently deliver for our partners.”