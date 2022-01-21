Genius Brands’ ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ To Premiere In China

Genius Brands International announced that season one of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten will launch on Alibaba Group’s video streaming platform Youku and the Tudou and Kumiao apps in March 2022.

Produced by Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment in association with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten follows the adventures of six kids who are learning to master super skills along with their ABCs with the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong, also known as the great superhero Captain Fantastic.

Genius Brands’ flagship animated children’s series originally premiered on April 23, 2021 on the Kartoon Channel! in the U.S. and Canada.

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, commented, “Alibaba’s Youku is one of the most far-reaching media platforms for kids in the world, and we are excited to make Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten available to millions of kids across China. This unique action-packed series delivers all the elements that resonate with kids today, along with positive messaging and Arnold’s star power.”

Aaron Liao, general manager of Youku Kids, added, “Genius Brands has done a tremendous job of creating a truly unique series that kids and their families can enjoy together. With Arnold Schwarzenegger driving Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, and the creative storylines and compelling characters, we have no doubt that we will be able to create an impressive fan base in China, building on the success of the series in the U.S. and Canada.”