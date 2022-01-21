Disney Orders ‘Big City Greens’ S4 And Movie Musical Spin-Off

Disney Channel gave a fourth-season order to Big City Greens, the animated comedy from Chris and Shane Houghton.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Big City Greens follows Cricket Green and his family in the big city. The third season debuts on February 12, 2022. Both season one and two are available on Disney+.

In addition, a movie musical inspired by the series is in develop for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Big City Greens includes the voice talent of Chris Houghton, Artemis Pebdani, Marieve Herington, and Bob Joles.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, commented, “Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families and appeals to fans of animation everywhere. They’re an important part of our TV animation studio which, guided by Meredith Roberts and her outstanding team, is key to our group’s creative footprint and success. Whether I’m at work or at home with my family, I join the millions of viewers around the world who are looking forward to all that Big City Greens has in store for us.”