Cineflix Rights Inks Deal For Crime Drama ‘Rebecca’

Cineflix Rights signed a deal with Hulu for Rebecca.

Produced by Elephant for TF1, Rebecca follows the title character as she investigates a series of violent murders. Her attempts to track down the murderer will bring past demons back to the surface. The series is based on Buccaneer Media’s Marcella.

Cineflix Rights also recently closed sales for the series with DIRECTV Latin America and Sky Brasil.

James Durie, head of Scripted at Cineflix Rights, commented, “Rebecca has been a great success in France thanks to Elephant’s fantastic creative team and the excellent cast. We’re thrilled the series is now available to international audiences, who I’m sure will enjoy it just as much. Alongside these deals, we have several more in the pipeline as well as ongoing discussions for the format rights to both Rebecca and Marcella.”

Sandra Ouaiss, producer at Elephant, added, “We are very proud to have our French-made Rebecca travelling to the US on such a prestigious platform as Hulu. We feel that our French adaptation, with a distinct European approach to the characters and storyline will appeal to those who are already familiar with Marcella.”