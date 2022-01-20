Blink Studios Secures TV Adaptation Rights For ‘Hold My Girl’

Blink Studios acquired the rights to adapt Hold My Girl for television.

From Canadian author Charlene Carr (pictured), Hold My Girl is the upcoming novel that tells the story of two women whose eggs are switched during IVF. Later, one of these women learns she has been raising the other’s daughter, while the other has been grieving a stillborn child that wasn’t hers.

Blink Studios, the newly launched venture with Endeavor Content, will serve as the studio. Michael London and Shannon Gaulding of Groundswell Productions will serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin for Blink Studios.

Carolyn Newman, executive vice president of Global Scripted, and Virginia Rankin, executive producer at Blink Studios, stated, “We are committed to working with and discovering great Canadian voices which is why we are delighted to partner with an emerging and brilliant talent like Charlene to help bring her novel to television. Her exceptional storytelling is authentic and universal, while also embracing her Canadian roots.”