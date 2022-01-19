Co-Pro Forum When East Meets West Spotlights Russia

The international co-production forum When East Meets West will take place January 24-28, 2022, in Trieste, Italy.

The “country in focus” at the market will be Russia, with its film industry present in several ways. Held in partnership with the Roskino export brand Russian Content Worldwide, the forum will feature a Russian delegation of producers and cinematographers. Roskino CEO Evgenia Markova will take part in the business program, and the agenda will also include a “Meet the Russian Delegation” session.

The forum will present five Russian film projects, including Nastya Korkia’s A Short Summer, Ella Manzheeva’s White Road!, Mikhail Mestetsky’s The Year of Birth, Tatyana Soboleva’s Against the Wind, and Yulia Mironova’s Talk to Me.

Alessandro Gropplero, head of When East Meets West, “In this incredibly challenging edition of WEMW, one of the most pleasing outcomes is the Russian film industry’s huge interest in our range of activities. Over the past few months, we have received an incredible number of high-quality Russian submissions for all our sections, and we are very happy to have selected several promising talents and outstanding projects, and we hope to offer them the chance to find co-production partners, festival premiere and international sales amongst the 750+ international WEMW attendees.”

Markova commented, “I am sure that the forum will give the Russian film industry an opportunity to maximize its potential and will also help raise the level of expertise of Russian producers.”