Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise brought on industry veteran Emilia Nuccio to serve in the newly created role of vice president, International Sales.

Nuccio will oversee all international deals and be responsible for selling the company’s catalogue of new releases and co-productions. She will report to Melissa Wohl, senior vice president and head of Sales at FilmRise.

In her career, Nuccio has been a leader in the domestic and international sales and digital distribution arena. In 2001, she founded her own company Enoro Media, and she continues to serve on the board of directors of Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association. She previously held roles at companies such as Televisa, BBC Worldwide Americas, and Itsy Bitsy Entertainment, among others.

Danny Fisher, CEO at FilmRise, commented, “We are thrilled to have Emilia bring her unmatched knowledge of the international sales marketplace to FilmRise. Her innovative approach and strategic expertise will surely lead FilmRise to new and exciting avenues and opportunities.”

Nuccio added, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with such an innovative company like FilmRise which continues to grow in the digital arena like no other. I’m honored to be joining such a team of highly skilled and experienced executives.”