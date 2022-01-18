ATV’s ‘Destan’ Showcased On The WIT List

ATV confirmed that its drama series Destan has been highlighted in the TV Drama category on the WIT List.

Since premiering on November 23, 2021, Destan has become a primetime ratings leader. The series has also seen success on YouTube, where its first episode has more than 10 million views. In addition, the show has gained over 115,000 followers on Instagram.

Destan begins with Akkız stabbing her arrow into Korkut Khan’s heart. Then Akkız becomes a slave to Korkut’s son Batuga. Many years later, Akkız and Batuga cross paths, now carrying two lies that could cost them their lives.