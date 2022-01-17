The BBC Back on Target For U.K. Conservatives

The BBC’s funding model has long been a target of the conservative party (which is now ruling the U.K.), with a review into non-payment announced as one of the first acts of current conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The plans, for which details will be revealed this week, expects the license fee to remain at £159 (U.S. $217) per year until 2024 before rising each year through to 2027 when it will be eliminated. The license fee makes up the majority of the BBC’s income.

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorres said: “This license fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over. It’s time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting, and selling great British content.”

Possible options include part-privatization, along the lines of Channel 4, a government grant, a universal levy on broadband subscriptions, or a subscription similar to the operation of SVoDs. However, any possible change will take place only after the next general election that will be held by May 2024.