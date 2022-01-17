ABS-CBN Inks Content Partnership With Viu

ABS-CBN struck a content partnership with pan-regional OTT streaming service Viu to deliver entertainment programming to Filipino viewers.

As part of the partnership, ABS-CBN’s upcoming drama series The Broken Marriage Vow will be available on Viu in the Philippines starting January 22, 2022. Adapted from the hit BBC series Doctor Foster, the drama series tells the story of Dra. Jill Ilustre, a dedicated wife and mother whose life turns upside down when she suspects that her husband is having an affair.

Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast, commented, “With Viu as our partner, we will be able to champion excellent Filipino content and talent. Thank you very much to Viu for trusting ABS-CBN Entertainment as a partner. We look forward to many more collaborations as we work towards bringing the best of Filipino entertainment to the world.”

Arianne Kader-Cu, Philippines country manager at Viu, remarked, “Viu’s goal has always been to provide premium Asian content to the Filipino people. Thanks to this partnership with ABS-CBN, we’re able to solidify our commitment to not only showcase the best of Filipino content, but also to represent and strengthen the presence of Filipino talent in the region.”