Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia appointed Clémentine Bobin as senior creative executive of HBO Max in France.

Bobin will work across development and creative production for Max Originals commissioned and produced in France to stream on HBO Max. She will work alongside Vera Peltekian, VP and commissioning editor of Original Production.

Peltekian said “I’m excited to welcome Clémentine to the team. She brings a wealth of experience in producing world class stories which resonate in France and beyond. Clémentine’s appointment is a major milestone in building our development capability in France.”

Bobin added, “I am honoured and delighted to be joining HBO Max, and to work with Vera Peltekian to help develop a slate of French original programming that is bold, talent-driven, distinctive and exciting. As we move forward in France, I look forward to being a part of HBO Max’s continued commitment to the very best stories and storytellers worldwide.”