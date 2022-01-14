Paramount+ Adds Live Sports To Latin American Platform

Paramount+ struck a three-year deal with the Premier League.

As part of the agreement, Paramount+ will become the exclusive hub of the Premier League in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. For subscribers in these regions, the streaming brand adds 380 live matches each season, as well as a content feed with 24/7 coverage of the competition and exclusive content.

The deal also includes the non-exclusive rights in Belize and the Dominican Republic.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, stated, “We know audiences around the world are passionate about sports, and especially about football. This partnership with the Premier League brings exclusive content directly to those fans, LIVE for the first time on Paramount+ in Mexico and Central America.

Annecchino added, “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the US and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth as we continue to offer the best mix of entertainment and now – live sports.”

Paul Molnar chief media officer of the Premier League, commented, “ViacomCBS platforms, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be an outstanding home for the Premier League and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Central America and Mexico.”