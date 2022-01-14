Atresmedia International Inks Deal For ‘El Tiempo entre costuras’ In Asia

Atresmedia International Sales scored a deal with distributor Jung Consulting to bring El Tiempo entre costuras to South Korea.

Originally produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Boomerang TV for Antena 3, El Tiempo entre costuras tells the story of a young dressmaker who, driven by love for a man, leaves Madrid before the Civil War to settle in Tangier. Based on the novel by María Dueñas, the series stars Adriana Ugarte alongside a cast that includes Tristán Ulloa, Elvira Mínguez, and Hannah New, among others.

The Spanish series will broadcast this month through Smile TV Plus, TVasia Plus, and WeeTV.

Woojae Jung, managing director of Jung Consulting, remarked, “We are delighted to be distributing such a successful Spanish series in Korea, together with Atresmedia. We trust the Korean audience will enjoy the series. And it will allow us to bring more international Spanish series to Korea.”