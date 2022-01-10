VideoAge’s January Issue: Hot Topics in a Cold Winter

NATPE Miami might have been canceled, but VideoAge’s January 2022 edition is still live… in print and online, promoting over 50 programs from 15 content distributors and services from seven media companies, including Condista, Universal Cinergia, and SPI. This is in addition to the 150-plus shows in VideoAge‘s online program listings, which will also be rebroadcast in the Daily e-Beat newsletter.

VideoAge‘s January Issue features an array of exclusive stories. Read about the new cry of “Call My Agent” (a talent agent, that is!), and find out what would happen if Netflix (or Amazon) were to go into the international TV content distribution business. Plus, find out if spending billions of Russian rubles for streaming services makes sense (or any cents) for the companies involved.

In an exclusive interview, NAB’s new CEO talks about the April 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Also available are previews of spring events such as Series Mania and MIP-TV. In additional, a potential new venue for NATPE 2023 is explored. Will it move to the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas? Other venues are also being considered.

Other intriguing stories reveal how the city of Cannes could become a major market organizer, how Malaysia fights illegal streamers, delves into the Polish government’s fight with Discovery’s TVN, and discloses production figures in Los Angeles.

Finally — spoiler alert — the issue reveals that the pandemic is probably becoming endemic.