Up The Ladder: Go Button Media

Go Button Media announced key promotions to its team.

Robin Webster has been upped to vice president of Development and Casting. She previously served as director of Development. Meanwhile, Sarah Hewitt has been promoted to director of Development, after having served as manager of Development. Webster and Hewitt will lead the development of new IP and talent, as well as work on recently announced series including Forgotten Frontlines and Mysteries of The Ancient Dead, among others.

Stephanie Baird will serve as director of Production. Previously serving as a line producer for the company’s titles such as The Animal Within and A World Without NASA, Baird will oversee Go Button’s production slate in Canada and internationally.

Rebecca Costa has been promoted to director of Post Production. She will supervise the company’s edit team, post schedules, and network deliveries and systems.

Daniel Oron and Natasha Ryan, founders and executive producers of Go Button, stated, “As Go Button continues to find international success and growth, we are thrilled that this outstanding team of production professionals, who have been with us since our earliest projects, will continue to drive the company into a thriving 2022 and a dynamic new chapter of production and partnerships.”