Spirit Studios Partners With James Watt On ‘Mission Finpossible’

Spirit Studios teamed up with James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, to create Mission Finpossible.

Spirit Studios will produce a documentary film highlighting the issues facing the world’s shark species. Due to overexploitations, humans kill over 120 million sharks a year, primarily for their fins, leading to many shark species being at considerable risk of unrecoverable decline. The film will include an original scripted element as well as archival footage and input from shark experts.

In addition, BrewDog will develop an exclusive beer to raise funds for shark support organizations.

Matt Campion, co-founder and creative director of Spirit Studios, commented, “Spirit Studios’ mission is to create content that effects change through entertainment and when we heard about the project we knew we had to get involved. Not only are we be focused on creating an impactful film that will drive awareness and change attitudes around the issue of shark extinction, we aim to encourage ‘couch activism’ and inspire people to make the changes needed to reverse the decline of these magnificent, much misunderstood and indispensable creatures.”

James Watt, CEO and co-founder of BrewDog, remarked, “I have always been insanely passionate about sharks and the ocean. Sharks are being killed at an alarming rate and 90% of the world’s sharks have been killed in the last 50 years. Unless something changes quickly, sharks face extinction, and if that happens the whole ocean eco-system will fall apart. With 70% of the air we breathe coming from the ocean saving the sharks is vital for our planet’s future. I am really excited to be working with Matt and the team at Spirit on this completely new type of documentary where we put the viewer firmly in the driving seat.”