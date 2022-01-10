NATPE Miami Cancels 2022 Edition

NATPE Miami cancelled its in-person conference and market, which was originally scheduled for January 18-20, 2022.

New dates and locations are in discussion for the next NATPE event. Organizers are developing a plan to create virtual and in-person events with either no fees or limited fees throughout the year.

JP Bommel, president and CEO, NATPE remarked, “Although this decision from a financial point of view will cost the organization a great deal of money, that was secondary to our primary concern, which is to put the welfare of our members first. We put a great deal of safety protocols in place, but it is just not enough given the intensity of this virus which is spreading at an enormous rate all over the world.”

Bommel added, “We look forward to producing a strong conference at the right time and under the best circumstances, and to provide all our attendees with the greatest value we can offer.”