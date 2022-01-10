GMA Network To Air New Drama Slate

GMA Network unveiled a new roster of programming for 2022.

Top-rated series Prima Donnas returns on January 17 to the network’s afternoon primetime slot. The series continues to follow the three Donnas as they take on new challenges.

Little Princess, a drama about a little person who dreams of becoming a businesswoman, will launch on January 10. The GMA Afternoon Prime block will also feature Artikulo 247, a series that portrays a woman’s journey.

GMA Network’s primetime block will also welcome upcoming shows such as The Fake Life, Raising Mamay, Apoy sa Langit, Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Frozen Love, Return to Paradise, and so much more.