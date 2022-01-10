All3Media International Confirm New ‘All Creatures Great And Small’ Seasons

All3Media International announced that All Creatures Great and Small has been commissioned for a third and fourth series for Channel 5 and Masterpiece on PBS.

Produced by Playground, the series will continue to present heartwarming stories from Darrowby in its new seasons. Series three will return to the Skeldale House family in 1939, as another World War looms over the Dales. The third series will welcome back returning cast members such as Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and others.

Ben Vanston will come back as lead writer and executive producer, and Brian Percival will stay on as lead director and executive producer. Returning executive producers also include Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant for Playground, Louise Pedersen and David Swetman for All3Media International, and Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE.

Sir Colin Callender CBE, executive producer and CEO of Playground, said, “Everyone at Playground wants to thank Masterpiece on PBS, Channel 5 and All3Media International for their support for the series. But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series. It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Louise Pedersen, executive producer and CEO of All3Media International, commented: “All Creatures Great and Small has proven to be a perfect tonic for audiences around the world seeking a top-quality production with a warm and positive view of the world. We are pleased to be able to offer these further series to build the brand globally.”