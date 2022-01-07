VIS Confirms Cast For ‘Medusa’

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, unveiled the cast for the new Paramount+ original Medusa.

Developed and produced by VIS, Medusa revolves around a group of friends on a weekend getaway. A few hours after arriving, the youngest member is found dead on the beach. While Inspector Guerrero investigates the death of the young woman, each member of the group offers a different version of what happened.

Written by Martín Mendez and Bruno Luciani, the thriller will star Soledad Villamil, Candela Vetrano, Gaston Dalmau, Violeta Urtizberea, Florencia Dyzsei, Felix Santamaria, Maria Abdai, Moro Anghileri, and Juan Ignacio Cané. Jazmin Stuart is attached to direct.