Fubo Sports Network Airs ‘Drinks With Binks’ S5

Fubo Sports Network will debut season five of Drinks with Binks on January 8, 2022.

Hosted by sports broadcaster and journalist Julie Stewart-Binks, the Fubo Sports original series features conversations with athletes, entertainers, and cultural icons. The first two episodes of the season will include Tara Lipinski, NBC figure skating analyst and Olympic gold medalist, and Meghan Duggan, New Jersey Devils Manager of Player Development and three-time Olympic ice hockey medalist.

Drinks with Binks previously welcomed guests including Dan Patrick, host of The Dan Patrick Show on FOX Sports Radio and Peacock; Kenny Mayne, former ESPN broadcaster; Michelle Beadle, former NBC Countdown host, and Michael Rapaport, comedian and entertainer.