Former Woodcut Media Exec Launches DARE Pictures

Derren Lawford launched the new production company, DARE Pictures.

Headquartered in London, DARE Pictures will focus on creating a range of content with diversity and inclusivity at its core. The venture will encompass documentaries, dramas, film, and podcasts, aimed for the U.K. and international market.

Several projects are in development with talent from Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and North America.

With 25 years as an established industry executive, Lawford most recently served as creative director at Woodcut Media. In his seven-year tenure, he oversaw development and strategy, while also securing commissions, co-productions, and finance opportunities.

Derren Lawford, founder of DARE Pictures said, “DARE Pictures is primed as a new breed of production studio that takes a progressive and transnational approach in uncovering impactful ideas, whilst shining a light on creative talent across multiple cultures and backgrounds from around the world. It’s both a bold and boutique approach to developing, producing and financing incredible stories, which is why DARE is positioned as a unique hub where independent and commercial creators can come together united in a commitment to compelling and premium programming with purpose.”

Lawford added, “As a company, we stand for diversity, allyship, representation and empowerment, and endeavor to reflect those values in everything we do.”