E-Ramadan Content Market Readies Second Edition

E-Ramadan Content Market will present its second edition from January 11-12, 2022.

Powered by the Dubai International Content Market, the E-Ramadan Content Market will provide an opportunity for prominent regional and international producers and distributors to showcase new titles. The virtual market will also offer exclusive screenings of content tailored for Ramadan.

Participating companies include Blue Media from Turkey, Image Factory from Morocco, Media Prima from Malaysia, and Kaband and Qeesh Productions from the United Arab Emirates.

The specialized networking platform will also connect regional and international clients through pre-scheduled virtual meetings.