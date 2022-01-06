Up The Ladder: The European Audiovisual Observatory

The European Audiovisual Observatory announced that the Observatory Presidency will be held by Estonia, represented by Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute.

Every January, a different member country of the Observatory assumes the yearly-rotating presidency. The U.K. previously held the role.

The Observatory Presidency hosts a public media conference each year. The Estonian presidency will focus on creators in Europe’s screen sectors during the hybrid-format event.

Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute stated, “We are delighted to assume the Presidency of the European Audiovisual Observatory in such a key year. We’re clearly looking forward to supporting the Observatory’s 30th birthday celebrations even if the international situation will mean inevitable restrictions. We’ll be creative!”

Susanne Nikoltchev, executive director of the Observatory, commended the outgoing U.K. presidency for “bringing green issues into the Observatory’s radar, where this subject will certainly stay.”