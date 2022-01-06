NAB Show Partners With American Society of Cinematographer On Workshops

NAB Show partnered with the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) to feature educational workshops during NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Taught by prominent cinematographers, the two in-person workshops will cover cinematic techniques in lighting and will take place from April 24-25, 2022. NAB is developing the workshops in coordination with Cine Consortium, which launched in November 2021 to further help and educate members on cinema, production, post, and broader content creation.

Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events, commented, “NAB Show has had an ongoing partnership with ASC, and this new alliance signals our renewed commitment to the cinema industry and content creators. We look forward to presenting this unique education opportunity to our community in April 2022.”

Stephen Lighthill, president of American Society of Cinematographers, added, “The Workshop allows our members to teach and share their expertise to a new group of filmmakers while continuing to advance the craft of the cinematographer.”