Monte-Carlo TV Fest Opens Call For Entries

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival placed the call for entries for the Golden Nymph Awards.

The festival will present six Golden Nymph Awards in the Fiction Category, including Best Film, Best Series, and the Jury Special Prize. After recent changes, the festival combined news and documentary categories into the new News & Documentary Category, which will include three Golden Nymph Awards.

The festival, in partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, will also award the best documentary addressing environmental issues with the Prince Rainier III Special Prize.

Submissions will close March 24, 2022, with an official selection to be announced in May. The awards ceremony will take place on June 21, as part of the 61st edition of the festival.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, stated, “As every year, the Golden Nymph Awards will honour the best content in global television production. The incredible multiplication of viewing possibilities on all types of screens and the significant growth in productions are leading to an increasingly exciting competition.”

Puons continued, “Our goal is always to highlight the very best content that entertains and engages viewers and to raise awareness of the myriad topics that affect our planet today. The News category rewards material that gives a fresh insight and clear understanding of important, current issues, whilst our Fiction category shines a light on the most striking productions and performances of the year. We look forward to receiving entries from producers, distributors and creators who wish to showcase their programs on the world stage.”