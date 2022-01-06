History Hit And Little Dot Studios Sign Media Partnership

History Hit, the SVoD and content platform, and Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, entered an exclusive media partnership to work on a new project.

History Hit and Little Dot will produce a range of content covering a new expedition in search of one of the last great shipwrecks of history, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.

Organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, the expedition sets off to the Weddell Sea, with a crew of scientists and archaeologists, as well as a team of extreme environment filmmakers led by History Hit’s Dan Snow.

Dan Snow (pictured), co-founder and creative director of History Hit, commented, “From the day I started History Hit, I knew this day would come. The hunt for Shackleton’s wreck will be the biggest story in the world of history in 2022. As the partner broadcaster we will be able to reach tens of millions of history fans all over the world, in real time.

Snow added, “We are going to tell the story of Shackleton, and this expedition to find his lost ship, like never before. Live streaming and podcasting from ice camps, recording a vast amount of content that will live online and be accessible for generations to come. It’s a dream come true.”

Alex Hryniewicz, director of Content at Little Dot Studios, remarked, “We are thrilled to be partnering with History Hit on this expedition to locate the Endurance. Dan is the perfect, expert host to convey the excitement and complexity of searching for a 100-year-old wreck several kilometers deep in icy seas. The range of content we produce for different channels will provide an incredible amount of context – and we hope new insights – to a legendary story.”