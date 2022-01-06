French Riviera Film Fest Teams Up With Sparq On Hybrid Event

The French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) will be held in person May 20-21, 2022, in Cannes, France.

First launched in 2019 by co-founders Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna, the French Riviera Film Festival celebrates short-form content for film, television, web, and all digital platforms. The festival gathers international filmmakers to participate in screenings, panels, and more.

This year, FRFF partnered with the festival streaming platform Sparq to provide access for those unable to attend. Sparq will host the festival’s online screening room on its branded platform.

Gotham Chandna, co-founder of the festival, commented, “We’re simply thrilled to partner with Sparq and its founder George Reese for our 2022 festival that will be both live and online. Sparq offers us the flexibility to provide a truly branded viewing experience, from virtual screenings to live panels and awards ceremonies to audience engagement.”

George Reese, founder and CTO of Sparq, added, “The Sparq team is excited to be working with the French Riviera Film Festival to extend the reach of their festival. Our platform will not only provide a great online viewing experience, but will also enable filmmakers and the FRFF team to upload digital assets, program the festival, sell tickets and more.”

Pictured: FRFF Co-founder Nicole Muj and actor George Chakiris.