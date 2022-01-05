Redbox Reveals Its Top Movies For 2021

Redbox announced the most-watched movies across its AVoD and TVoD streaming service as well as its kiosks.

Crime drama Texas Killing Fields was the top AVoD title, while action-comedy Free Guy was the number one On Demand title. Animated kids’ movie The Croods: A New Age was the top kiosk rental.

The top 10 on-demand movie titles of 2021 were: Free Guy, The Croods: A New Age, F9: The Fast Saga, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Wrath of Man, Greenland, A Quiet Place Part II, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Marksman, and Nobody.

Meanwhile, the top 10 movies across Redbox’s kiosks were: The Croods: A New Age, Greenland, The Marksman, Wonder Woman 1984, Wrath of Man, News of the World, F9: The Fast Saga, Nobody, A Quiet Place Part II, and Let Him Go.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, commented, “In 2021, we continued to see growth in our streaming services and our kiosks remain very popular with our customers. 2022 will be a big year for Redbox as we accelerate our digital businesses and celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in entertainment to millions of customers.”