Propagate Teams Up With Russell Westbrook On The Black Fives Era Doc

Propagate Content partnered with Russell Westbrook’s Zero World Media and the Black Fives Foundation to develop a new documentary project.

The project will look at the period known as the Black Fives Era, from 1904 when basketball was introduced to black children to 1950 when the NBA signed its first African American players. The documentary explores the stories of how the Black Fives Era players pioneered the way for the modern game that is loved around the world.

Westbrook (pictured) remarked, “I’m excited to work with Propagate and The Black Five Foundation on this project. This subject is obviously very personal to me for a number of reasons. These teams helped break racial and societal barriers and paved the way for the game and the NBA as a whole. These stories deserve to be told and I’m proud of Zero World Media’s involvement.”

Ben Silverman, chairman and co-CEO, and Howard T. Owens, co-CEO of Propagate, stated, “The Black Fives laid the foundation for the modern game of basketball that we know and love today. We are proud to partner on this meaningful project with Claude Johnson, Russell Westbrook, and Zero World Media.”