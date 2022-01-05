Ovation TV Announces New Programming For JOURNY Channel

Ovation TV unveiled its latest programming for the travel-entertainment digital channel JOURNY.

In January, JOURNY’s theme will be “New Year, New You.” The channel will feature the docu-series Walk This Way, which travels across six countries to explore native cultures and landscapes. Walk This Way became available in its entirety on January 1.

The “New Year, New You” programming also include travel lifestyle series Glamping Adventures, art-focused series The New Creative India, and the travel show Finding The Warrior Within.